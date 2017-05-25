New Jazz Room to Open Inside Vista Re...

New Jazz Room to Open Inside Vista Restaurant

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Free Times

Jazz has long had trouble finding a good venue home in Columbia, especially since Hunter-Gatherer discontinued regular nights devoted to the format a while back and Conundrum Music Hall, then the town's most reliable free jazz room, closed down. Speakeasy in Five Points and Pearlz in the Vista remain bright spots, and Skipp Pearson's Le Cafe Jazz continues in its spot above Finlay Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07) May 15 Eriku 101
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) May 10 ShaBOO 161
News Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13) Apr '17 Never go back 2
News Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06) Apr '17 Rubbersoul 1,033
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) Mar '17 John 49
News Dec. 22 holiday concert to benefit Mills Brothe... (Sep '08) Mar '17 Can pharrt 2
News 'World's best Elvis' Chris Connor recreates Pre... Mar '17 carolyn joynor 1
See all Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,106 • Total comments across all topics: 281,283,948

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC