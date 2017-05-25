Murder charge for Audi hit-and-run

May 26: A city sessions court today framed charges of murder and attempt to murder against Sambia Sohrab, the young man driving the Audi Q7 that ran over an airforce corporal supervising a parade rehearsal on Casuarina Avenue two weeks before Republic Day last year. Sambia's father Mohammad Sohrab and friends Noor Alam, alias Johnny, and Shahnawaz Khan, alias Shanu, were acquitted in the case.

