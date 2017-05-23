Marjorie Barnes: Jazz is freedom, ple...

Marjorie Barnes: Jazz is freedom, pleasure and creativity

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Al+ Armenia

The famous jazz singer will perform in Yerevan on May 24 during a concert dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Ella Fitzgerald. Vahagn Hayrapetyan, in his turn, cited the words of Louis Armstrong who said, "Man, if you have to ask what jazz is, you'll never know."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al+ Armenia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07) May 15 Eriku 101
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) May 10 ShaBOO 161
News Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13) Apr '17 Never go back 2
News Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06) Apr '17 Rubbersoul 1,033
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) Mar '17 John 49
News Dec. 22 holiday concert to benefit Mills Brothe... (Sep '08) Mar '17 Can pharrt 2
News 'World's best Elvis' Chris Connor recreates Pre... Mar '17 carolyn joynor 1
See all Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,789 • Total comments across all topics: 281,253,787

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC