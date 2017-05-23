Marjorie Barnes: Jazz is freedom, pleasure and creativity
The famous jazz singer will perform in Yerevan on May 24 during a concert dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Ella Fitzgerald. Vahagn Hayrapetyan, in his turn, cited the words of Louis Armstrong who said, "Man, if you have to ask what jazz is, you'll never know."
