Jazz trumpeter Maurice 'Mobetta' Brown Announces New Album ft. Talib Kweli
Contemporary Jazz trumpeter/MC/Producer Maurice "Mobetta" Brown has been mentored by the great Wynton Marsalis. This renaissance man has played alongside legends Santigold, Wyclef Jean, Santana, John Legend, and more.
