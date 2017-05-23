Jazz Saxophonist Grace Kelly Premieres Pop Up Web Series Using Lectrosonics

Grace Kelly, 24 years old and already into the second decade of her career as a jazz saxophonist, has been mentored by some of the all-time greats, including Lee Konitz, Phil Woods, Frank Morgan, Dave Brubeck, Harry Connick, Jr. and Wynton Marsalis. To satisfy the demand of her growing fan base worldwide, Kelly recently started a web series, Grace Kelly's Pop-Up , shooting spontaneous, fun video clips at unusual locations using "It's impossible to perform for every fan", says Kelly, who has been playing live since the age of 12, when she recorded her first CD release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bass Player.