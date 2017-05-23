Jazz Saxophonist Grace Kelly Premiere...

Jazz Saxophonist Grace Kelly Premieres Pop Up Web Series Using Lectrosonics

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Bass Player

Grace Kelly, 24 years old and already into the second decade of her career as a jazz saxophonist, has been mentored by some of the all-time greats, including Lee Konitz, Phil Woods, Frank Morgan, Dave Brubeck, Harry Connick, Jr. and Wynton Marsalis. To satisfy the demand of her growing fan base worldwide, Kelly recently started a web series, Grace Kelly's Pop-Up , shooting spontaneous, fun video clips at unusual locations using "It's impossible to perform for every fan", says Kelly, who has been playing live since the age of 12, when she recorded her first CD release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bass Player.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07) May 15 Eriku 101
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) May 10 ShaBOO 161
News Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13) Apr '17 Never go back 2
News Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06) Apr '17 Rubbersoul 1,033
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) Mar '17 John 49
News Dec. 22 holiday concert to benefit Mills Brothe... (Sep '08) Mar '17 Can pharrt 2
News 'World's best Elvis' Chris Connor recreates Pre... Mar '17 carolyn joynor 1
See all Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,789 • Total comments across all topics: 281,253,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC