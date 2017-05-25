Jazz diva: don't rush to judge
Dianne Reeves is a genuine jazz diva with five Grammy Awards to prove it but she's totally in tune with today's leading pop artists. "Too many people judge a singer like Beyonce by what they see on the surface," Reeves, 60, says.
