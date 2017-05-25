Jazz diva Dee Dee Bridgewater dives into her hometown's blues history

There are going to be some surprised faces in the audience at Dee Dee Bridgewater's Spoleto performances - people who are expecting the Grammy and Tony winner to put on her usual set of pitch-perfect jazz. And that's only fair; she's spent much of her long, acclaimed career spreading the gospel of jazz, performing standards from the Great American Songbook, paying tribute to giants like Billie Holiday and performing with legends like Sonny Rollins, Dexter Gordon, and Dizzy Gillespie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.