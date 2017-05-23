Hear Yellowjackets jazz fusion band p...

Hear Yellowjackets jazz fusion band play for the first time in 2 years

When his wife took over as executive director of the Atwater Park Center , jazz musician Bob Mintzer rolled up his sleeves. At one point, Mintzer enlisted members of his Grammy Award-winning jazz fusion quartet, the Yellowjackets , for what's become an annual fundraising concert and silent auction.

