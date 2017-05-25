Happy Birthday Miles Davis: Opening For Grateful Dead At The Fillmore West In 1970
Today marks what would have been the 91st birthday of Miles Davis . There are few jazz musicians as revered and influential as Davis, who passed away in 1991 at the age of 65. With his trumpet in hand, Miles consistently expanded the language of the genre, fusing styles and sounds as he recruited many of the all-time great jazz players for his groundbreaking recordings.
