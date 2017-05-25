Feelin' Jazzy! Honoka'a High School Jazz Band to perform at Big Island Jazz & Blues Festival

The late jazz singer and songwriter, Nina Simone, described jazz as not just music, but a way of life, a way of being and a way of thinking. The Honokaa High School band is fortunate to be under the direction of dedicated teacher, Gary Washburn who brings this philosophy to life and will take his students to perform in this year's Big Island Jazz &Blues Festival June 1 to 4 at Mauna Kea Beach Hotel.

