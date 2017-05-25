Feelin' Jazzy! Honoka'a High School J...

Feelin' Jazzy! Honoka'a High School Jazz Band to perform at Big Island Jazz & Blues Festival

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: West Hawaii Today

The late jazz singer and songwriter, Nina Simone, described jazz as not just music, but a way of life, a way of being and a way of thinking. The Honokaa High School band is fortunate to be under the direction of dedicated teacher, Gary Washburn who brings this philosophy to life and will take his students to perform in this year's Big Island Jazz &Blues Festival June 1 to 4 at Mauna Kea Beach Hotel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07) May 15 Eriku 101
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) May 10 ShaBOO 161
News Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13) Apr '17 Never go back 2
News Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06) Apr '17 Rubbersoul 1,033
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) Mar '17 John 49
News Dec. 22 holiday concert to benefit Mills Brothe... (Sep '08) Mar '17 Can pharrt 2
News 'World's best Elvis' Chris Connor recreates Pre... Mar '17 carolyn joynor 1
See all Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,659 • Total comments across all topics: 281,301,557

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC