Fantastic evening of jazz
Famous jazz pianist Elchin Shirinov and his trio have performed on the stage of the International Mugham Center in Baku. The gala concert took place as part of a jazz project devoted to the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend Life reported.
