Doc Severinsen to perform at Elmhurst jazz concert

Legendary trumpet player and former "The Tonight Show" bandleader Doc Severinsen will headline a jazz concert Saturday, June 17, at Elmhurst College, with guest vocalist Vanessa Thomas, drummer Stockton Helbing and the Elmhurst College Jazz Band . The public is invited to bring lawn chairs and picnic baskets to this free outdoor concert, which begins at 6:30 p.m. on the Mall of Elmhurst College's campus, 190 Prospect Ave., Elmhurst.

