Director John Scheinfeld on the 'Spiritual Journey' of Jazz Icon John Coltrane

In this week's episode of " Scheer Intelligence ," Truthdig Editor in Chief Robert Scheer speaks with documentarian John Scheinfeld about his latest film, " Chasing Trane ," about jazz icon John Coltrane. The two also discuss Scheinfeld's earlier film, " The U.S. vs. John Lennon ," and Lennon's political activism during the Vietnam War.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Truthdig.