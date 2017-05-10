CBC's jazziest radio program - Hot Ai...

CBC's jazziest radio program - Hot Air - celebrates 70 years

Monday May 22

It's been 70 years of jazzy goodness for CBC Radio's Hot Air , the longest running CBC Radio program in the country. The Vancouver-based music program first hit the airwaves on February 1, 1947 as a special half hour show devoted to jazz and on May 23, 1947, Hot Air became the hour-long program it remains today.

Chicago, IL

