BIRTHDAY: Jazz Musician of the Day: Archie Shepp
Archie Shepp was born in 1937 in Fort Lauderdale in Florida. He grew up in Philadelphia, studied piano and saxophone and attended high school in Germantown; he went to college, became involved with theatre, met writers and poets, among them, Leroy Jones and wrote: A The CommunistA , an allegorical play about the situation of black Americans.
