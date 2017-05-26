A survival guide to attending the Memorial Day weekend opening of Dublin's new water park, the Wave.
The splash pool, designed for young children, is photographed at The Wave, the City of Dublin's new water park, in Dublin, Calif., on Friday, May 19, 2017. The water park, located at Emerald Glen Park, will officially open to the public on Memorial Day Weekend.
