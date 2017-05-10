10 notable albums from 1967
The world still celebrates the Beatles' "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band," which came out 50 years ago in June.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07)
|May 15
|Eriku
|101
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|May 10
|ShaBOO
|161
|Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13)
|Apr '17
|Never go back
|2
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|John
|49
|Dec. 22 holiday concert to benefit Mills Brothe... (Sep '08)
|Mar '17
|Can pharrt
|2
|'World's best Elvis' Chris Connor recreates Pre...
|Mar '17
|carolyn joynor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC