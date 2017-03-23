World-Class Jazz Saxophonist Chris Potter Heads For Warrington
World-class soloist, accomplished composer and formidable bandleader, saxophonist Chris Potter has emerged as a leading light of his generation. And the people of Warrington will have an opportunity next month to experience his talent, accompanied by The Inner City Ensemble, live at Pyramid arts centre.
