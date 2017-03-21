Windsor seniors do 'All That Jazz' at Mardi Gras ball

"All That Jazz" was the spirited theme of the 2017 Mardi Gras Ball held at Windsor Senior Living Community on Feb. 24. King Lou Tucker and Queen Bobbie Case made the royal rounds to the applause of the crowd and the sounds of "Pomp and Circumstance." King Lou served as a weatherman in the U. S. Air Force, and was assigned to the Yucca Flat nuclear testing region where he was involved in testing the atomic bomb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.