Wayne Shorter named Detroit Jazz Fest's 2017 Artist-in-Residence

Wayne Shorter named Jazz Fest 2017 Artist-in-Residence The esteemed saxophonist and composer will perform several times throughout the free Labor Day weekend event Considered a living legend, saxophonist and composer Wayne Shorter, 83, will take the opening Friday evening time slot, kicking off the event. Jazz innovator Wayne Shorter will be the 2017 Artist-in-Residence at the 38th annual Detroit Jazz Festival, organizers announced Saturday night.

