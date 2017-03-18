Wayne Shorter named Detroit Jazz Fest...

Wayne Shorter named Detroit Jazz Fest's 2017 Artist-in-Residence

Read more: Detroit News

Wayne Shorter named Jazz Fest 2017 Artist-in-Residence The esteemed saxophonist and composer will perform several times throughout the free Labor Day weekend event Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2nEa4j4 Considered a living legend, saxophonist and composer Wayne Shorter, 83, will take the opening Friday evening time slot, kicking off the event. Jazz innovator Wayne Shorter will be the 2017 Artist-in-Residence at the 38th annual Detroit Jazz Festival, organizers announced Saturday night.

