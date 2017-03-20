Wayne Shorter is the Detroit Jazz Fes...

Wayne Shorter is the Detroit Jazz Fest's artist-in-residence this year

14 hrs ago

Over the weekend, the Detroit Jazz Fest announced its artist-in-residence for this year's festival, and it is none other than saxophonist and composer Wayne Shorter. Shorter has earned 10 Grammy awards in five different categories and has garnered multiple other accolades throughout his career.

