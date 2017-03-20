Wayne Shorter is the Detroit Jazz Fest's artist-in-residence this year
Over the weekend, the Detroit Jazz Fest announced its artist-in-residence for this year's festival, and it is none other than saxophonist and composer Wayne Shorter. Shorter has earned 10 Grammy awards in five different categories and has garnered multiple other accolades throughout his career.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dec. 22 holiday concert to benefit Mills Brothe... (Sep '08)
|4 hr
|Can pharrt
|2
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Sat
|Antonio
|46
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Mar 10
|Garyhov
|159
|'World's best Elvis' Chris Connor recreates Pre...
|Mar 2
|carolyn joynor
|1
|'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07)
|Feb '17
|Chris Princeton
|6
|Scientists dispute global warming (Aug '08)
|Feb '17
|robertwebster
|243
|Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Chris M
|23
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC