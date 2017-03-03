Vocal Jazz Ensemble BlueStreet Voices...

Vocal Jazz Ensemble BlueStreet Voices Come to BPA 4/15

BlueStreet Voices, a vocal jazz ensemble based out of Seattle, performs tunes with a professional trio at their back. They put forth everything from foot-tappin' jazz standards to classically-arranged contemporary pop hits, including Latin, blues, gospel, rich ballads, and songs by contemporary jazz artists such as Michael Bubl, The Beatles, Kurt Elling , Coldplay, Groove for Thought, Maroon Five, Manhattan Transfer, James Taylor , Jane Monheit , Paul Simon , and more.

