Vocal Jazz Ensemble BlueStreet Voices Come to BPA 4/15

BlueStreet Voices, a vocal jazz ensemble based out of Seattle, performs tunes with a professional trio at their back. They put forth everything from foot-tappin' jazz standards to classically-arranged contemporary pop hits, including Latin, blues, gospel, rich ballads, and songs by contemporary jazz artists such as Michael Bubl, The Beatles, Kurt Elling , Coldplay, Groove for Thought, Maroon Five, Manhattan Transfer, James Taylor , Jane Monheit , Paul Simon , and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.