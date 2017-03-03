Vocal Jazz Ensemble BlueStreet Voices Come to BPA 4/15
BlueStreet Voices, a vocal jazz ensemble based out of Seattle, performs tunes with a professional trio at their back. They put forth everything from foot-tappin' jazz standards to classically-arranged contemporary pop hits, including Latin, blues, gospel, rich ballads, and songs by contemporary jazz artists such as Michael Bubl, The Beatles, Kurt Elling , Coldplay, Groove for Thought, Maroon Five, Manhattan Transfer, James Taylor , Jane Monheit , Paul Simon , and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|20 hr
|ShaBOO
|158
|'World's best Elvis' Chris Connor recreates Pre...
|Thu
|carolyn joynor
|1
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Wed
|John
|42
|'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07)
|Feb 12
|Chris Princeton
|6
|Scientists dispute global warming (Aug '08)
|Feb 11
|robertwebster
|243
|Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|Chris M
|23
|Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party
|Jan '17
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|7
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC