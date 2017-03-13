Video: Jumbo Shrimp Jazz Band
The Jumbo Shrimp Jazz Band was in to show their support for New Orleans community radio this morning on the Trad Jazz show with host Keith Hill! Check it out below, including a stylishly late entrance by guitarist Russell Welch and a trad jazz cover of The Kinks 'Sunny Afternoon.'
