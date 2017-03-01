University of Utah jazz professor bri...

University of Utah jazz professor brings multimedia show 'Jim...

Kris Johnson is bringing a multimedia production with a 20-piece orchestra, six actors and vocalists to the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center on March 10 for a performance of his original album " Jim Crow's Tears Johnson is the director of jazz studies at the University of Utah and brings with him an impressive resume, including the ASCAP Herb Alpert Young Jazz Composers Award, a Kresge Artistic Fellowship and his involvement as a trumpeter and arranger with the Count Basie Orchestra, according to krisjohnsonmusic.com . Gordon Hanks, founder of the Jazz SLC series, is the sponsor of the event and sings praise of Johnson's work.

