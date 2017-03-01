UNG Jazz Band to play the classics and contemporary
Classics from William James "Count" Baise and Johnny Mercer to new tunes by Isaac Hayes, Stevie Wonder and Tower of Power will be on tap for 2017 University of North Georgia Big Band Show. Organzied by the UNG's Department of Music, the musical event will feature the UNG Gainesville Jazz Band.
