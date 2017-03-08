Travellers to protest at parade in Ki...

Travellers to protest at parade in Killarney

The Travellers have said they are discriminated against in the tourist town and have to travel out of Killarney for a drink, a meal or a social evening Hundreds of Travellers are planning to protest at Killarney's St Patrick's Day parade in a row over discrimination. The Travellers have said they are discriminated against in the tourist town and have to travel out of the Co Kerry town for a drink, a meal or a social evening.

