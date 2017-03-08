Travellers to protest at parade in Killarney

The Travellers have said they are discriminated against in the tourist town and have to travel out of Killarney for a drink, a meal or a social evening Hundreds of Travellers are planning to protest at Killarney's St Patrick's Day parade in a row over discrimination. The Travellers have said they are discriminated against in the tourist town and have to travel out of the Co Kerry town for a drink, a meal or a social evening.

