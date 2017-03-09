Thirteen Year Old Two-time Grammy Nominated Jazz Prodigy Joey...
Thirteen year old world-class jazz artist Joey Alexander will have the audience at St. Cecilia Music Center in awe during his debut appearance in Grand Rapids on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 7:30pm. Wynton Marsalis says of Joey, "There has never been anyone that you can think of who could play like that at his age.
