Thirteen Year Old Two-time Grammy Nom...

Thirteen Year Old Two-time Grammy Nominated Jazz Prodigy Joey...

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Thirteen year old world-class jazz artist Joey Alexander will have the audience at St. Cecilia Music Center in awe during his debut appearance in Grand Rapids on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 7:30pm. Wynton Marsalis says of Joey, "There has never been anyone that you can think of who could play like that at his age.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) Mar 3 ShaBOO 158
News 'World's best Elvis' Chris Connor recreates Pre... Mar 2 carolyn joynor 1
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) Mar 1 John 42
News 'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07) Feb 12 Chris Princeton 6
News Scientists dispute global warming (Aug '08) Feb 11 robertwebster 243
Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07) Feb '17 Chris M 23
News Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party Jan '17 Anita Bryant s Jihad 7
See all Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,873 • Total comments across all topics: 279,428,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC