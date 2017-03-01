The Best in Jazz: Kurt Rosenwinkel's ...

The Best in Jazz: Kurt Rosenwinkel's New Album 'Caipi' Is a Must-Listen

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The New York Observer

In addition to the acclaim he's enjoyed from the jazz universe for his impressive work as a band leader, the Philadelphia-born guitarist has also established himself not only in the world of jazz but hip-hop as well. On a string of incredibly underrated solo albums released by Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest -2008's The Renaissance , 2009's Kamaal The Abstract and the still-unreleased "lost" LP Open - Rosenwinkel has made himself known as one of the most in-demand session players around today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) 1 hr ShaBOO 158
News 'World's best Elvis' Chris Connor recreates Pre... 19 hr carolyn joynor 1
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) Wed John 42
News 'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07) Feb 12 Chris Princeton 6
News Scientists dispute global warming (Aug '08) Feb 11 robertwebster 243
Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07) Feb 6 Chris M 23
News Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party Jan '17 Anita Bryant s Jihad 7
See all Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,432 • Total comments across all topics: 279,287,353

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC