The Best in Jazz: Kurt Rosenwinkel's New Album 'Caipi' Is a Must-Listen

In addition to the acclaim he's enjoyed from the jazz universe for his impressive work as a band leader, the Philadelphia-born guitarist has also established himself not only in the world of jazz but hip-hop as well. On a string of incredibly underrated solo albums released by Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest -2008's The Renaissance , 2009's Kamaal The Abstract and the still-unreleased "lost" LP Open - Rosenwinkel has made himself known as one of the most in-demand session players around today.

