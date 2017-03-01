The Best in Jazz: Kurt Rosenwinkel's New Album 'Caipi' Is a Must-Listen
In addition to the acclaim he's enjoyed from the jazz universe for his impressive work as a band leader, the Philadelphia-born guitarist has also established himself not only in the world of jazz but hip-hop as well. On a string of incredibly underrated solo albums released by Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest -2008's The Renaissance , 2009's Kamaal The Abstract and the still-unreleased "lost" LP Open - Rosenwinkel has made himself known as one of the most in-demand session players around today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|1 hr
|ShaBOO
|158
|'World's best Elvis' Chris Connor recreates Pre...
|19 hr
|carolyn joynor
|1
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Wed
|John
|42
|'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07)
|Feb 12
|Chris Princeton
|6
|Scientists dispute global warming (Aug '08)
|Feb 11
|robertwebster
|243
|Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|Chris M
|23
|Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party
|Jan '17
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|7
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC