The Axman of New Orleans: When Death ...

The Axman of New Orleans: When Death showed a taste for jazz

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

An editorial cartoon in the March 19, 1919, edition of The Times-Picayune, depicting the scene in New Orleans of the night before, when a person claiming to be a serial killer known as The Axman said he would spare anyone who had a jazz band playing in their home at 12:15 a.m. The Times-Picayune is marking the tricentennial of New Orleans with its ongoing 300 for 300 project, running through 2018 and highlighting the moments and people that connect and inspire us. Today, the series continues with real story behind New Orleans' much-mythologized Axman slayings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) 20 hr Pieces of a man 43
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) Mar 3 ShaBOO 158
News 'World's best Elvis' Chris Connor recreates Pre... Mar 2 carolyn joynor 1
News 'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07) Feb 12 Chris Princeton 6
News Scientists dispute global warming (Aug '08) Feb 11 robertwebster 243
Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07) Feb '17 Chris M 23
News Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party Jan '17 Anita Bryant s Jihad 7
See all Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,990 • Total comments across all topics: 279,456,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC