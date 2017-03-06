TD Pei Jazz Blues Festival has new da...

TD Pei Jazz Blues Festival has new dates, new partner

7 hrs ago

The PEI Jazz & Blues committee is now partnering with HUKA Entertainment in announcing that this years festival will occur from June 21 -24. "The departure from the previous time frame in late August is required to support the production of a festival that will sustain elevated growth for years to come," says a press release from the festival issued today.

