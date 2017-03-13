Stacey Kent's at home with Jazz SLC c...

Stacey Kent's at home with Jazz SLC concert series

Jazz vocalist Stacey Kent and her husband, tenor saxophonist Jim Tomlinson, return to Salt Lake City on Monday, March 20, at the Capitol Theatre for a concert featuring music from the "Great American Songbook." "We haven't toured as much ," Kent said in an interview.

