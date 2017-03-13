Sinatra Revue, a My Way,a Opens 2017 ...

Sinatra Revue, a My Way,a Opens 2017 Ivoryton Playhouse Season on Wednesday

The Ivoryton Playhouse opens its 2017 season with a treasure-trove of hits by the Chairman of the Board himself - Frank Sinatra. The musical equivalent of a soothing hot toddy on a cold winter night, this trip down memory lane includes such Sinatra signatures as "I've Got the World on a String," "One for My Baby " and "Fly Me to the Moon" Conceived by Todd Olson and David Grapes, this revue, performed by a cast of two men and two women, pays homage to America's all-time coolest crooner by trotting out a few dozen of the more than 1,300 songs Ol' Blue Eyes recorded in his unbelievably prolific career.

