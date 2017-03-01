Semiahmoo Secondary jazz bands score ...

Semiahmoo Secondary jazz bands score festival glory

Semiahmoo Secondary music students are celebrating two back-to-back successes in February, claiming top spots in both a regional and an international festival. At the 35th annual Surrey Jazz Festival at Surrey Arts Centre, Feb. 17-18 - which draws student musicians from throughout B.C. - Semiahmoo's Grade 10 Jazz Band was named both the best overall junior jazz band and best Surrey junior jazz band, while the Grade 12 Jazz Band was named the best overall senior jazz band as well as best Surrey senior jazz band.

Chicago, IL

