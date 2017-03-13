'Sarah Sings' is jazz-inspired gem at...

'Sarah Sings' is jazz-inspired gem at Crossroads Theatre

Marva Hicks, Curtiss Cook and Tamar Davis star in the world premiere of Stephanie Berry's "Sarah Sings a Love Story," playing at Crossroads Theatre Company through March 26 The subtitle "A Jazz Romance" appended to Stephanie Berry's new play, "Sarah Sings a Love Story," resonates in various ways throughout this lovely play with music. In one regard, it speaks to the romance of Elaine and Russell , a couple whose love develops and blooms to the persistent soundtrack of jazz.

