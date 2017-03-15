Sammy Miller and Congregation take spiritual approach to jazz, blues
At a time when many of his peers fret about the difficulty of expanding the music's audience, Miller and his young six-piece Congregation have earned an avid New York City following by drawing on a century of American songs, inviting listeners in with familiar melodies and rollicking rhythms. Playing some 400 gigs over the past two years, the group has been so busy that they haven't had time to record a full album.
