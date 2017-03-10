Roll Over, Beethoven

Finding the right opener to write about Chuck Berry is a daunting task: After all, among so much else, Berry crafted the greatest "lede" in the history of rock and roll. The furious flurry of twanging, snapping eighth-notes that opens Berry's 1956 hit " Roll Over Beethoven " - and which reappears even more iconically atop 1958's " Johnny B. Goode " - is to early rock and roll what Louis Armstrong's trumpet introduction on 1928's "West End Blues" is to early jazz, a scorched-earth manifesto of craft and virtuosity, laying out the stakes of an audacious new art form.

