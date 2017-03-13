Rock City has jazz, old and new

Rock City cafA©, 316 Main St., will offer classic jazz by a favorite local combo; and indie jazz from an Australian-born singer/songwriter based in New York for the first weekend of spring. On Friday, March 24, the By the Bay Jazz Trio offers arrangements of works by many composers from the Golden Age of American Song, as well as numerous Latin rhythm standards.

