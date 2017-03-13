RMHC hosts centennial celebration for Texarkana native Scott Joplin
One of Texarkana's most beloved residents, Scott Joplin, receives a grand celebration in a three-day, multiple-venue festival at the end of the month. From Friday, March 31, to Sunday, April 2, the Regional Music Heritage Center presents the Scott Joplin International Centennial Celebration with Joplin's music and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Mar 10
|Garyhov
|159
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Mar 9
|Pieces of a man
|43
|'World's best Elvis' Chris Connor recreates Pre...
|Mar 2
|carolyn joynor
|1
|'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07)
|Feb '17
|Chris Princeton
|6
|Scientists dispute global warming (Aug '08)
|Feb '17
|robertwebster
|243
|Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Chris M
|23
|Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party
|Jan '17
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|7
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC