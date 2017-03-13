Rickie Lee Jones, Madeleine Peyroux on politically charged tour

Most people remember Rickie Lee Jones as the spacey chick from the '70s who sang " Chuck E 's in Love," but for the past two decades, her work has taken on a sharp political bent. On her latest tour, the Los Angeles singer-songwriter, above, teams up with fellow jazz-pop vocalist Madeleine Peyroux for a show that builds on their politically charged cover of the David Essex classic "Rock On."

