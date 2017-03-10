Review: Paul Shaffer and his dangerous band show their chops

Paul Shaffer, David Letterman's long-time nutty bandleader, recaptures some of the old TV magic on his new album with The World's Most Dangerous Band and help from Bill Murray, Shaggy, Jenny Lewis and Dion. Displaying the same versatility and chops which served them so well for so long in late night, tunes by Vince Guaraldi, Lloyd Price and even a Bob Dylan instrumental are given stylish makeovers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.