Review: Danilo Perez leads provocative tribute to jazz giants at Orchestra Hall

Avishai Cohen , Chris Potter, Roman D'az and Wycliffe Gordon perform at Jazz 100: The Music of Dizzy, Ella, Mongo and Monk at the Symphony Center Friday. Avishai Cohen , Chris Potter, Roman D'az and Wycliffe Gordon perform at Jazz 100: The Music of Dizzy, Ella, Mongo and Monk at the Symphony Center Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.