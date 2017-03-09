Remembering Dave Valentin, The Dazzling Latin Jazz Flutist
Dave Valentin, pictured on the cover of his 1981 album Pied Piper , died Wednesday at the age of 64. GRP hide caption "You would hear two notes and you would know it was Dave. His tone, his creativity, his humor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Mar 3
|ShaBOO
|158
|'World's best Elvis' Chris Connor recreates Pre...
|Mar 2
|carolyn joynor
|1
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Mar 1
|John
|42
|'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07)
|Feb 12
|Chris Princeton
|6
|Scientists dispute global warming (Aug '08)
|Feb 11
|robertwebster
|243
|Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Chris M
|23
|Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party
|Jan '17
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|7
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC