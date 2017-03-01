Philly Pops to Perform Ella, Louis & All that Jazz
In honor of Jazz Appreciation Month and to mark the centennial of Ella Fitzgerald 's birth, the Philly POPS will celebrate the First Lady of Song's musical legacy with her frequent collaborator Louis Armstrong in a swinging lineup of their biggest solo hits and duets. Master jazz trumpeter Byron Stripling and R&B sensation Marva Hicks join the POPS for Ella, Louis & All That Jazz March 31-April 2, 2017 at the Kimmel Center.
