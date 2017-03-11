Peter Erskine and the Dr. Um Band - Second Opinion
Proving that his return to fusion jazz was no one-off fling, Peter Erskine came back a mere thirteen months later with another such record. Second Opinion , now out from Fuzzy Music, is the hastily-recorded follow up to 2016's well-received and Grammy-nominated Dr. Um , but don't think for a moment that haste made waste.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Something Else! Reviews.
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Fri
|Garyhov
|159
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Thu
|Pieces of a man
|43
|'World's best Elvis' Chris Connor recreates Pre...
|Mar 2
|carolyn joynor
|1
|'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07)
|Feb 12
|Chris Princeton
|6
|Scientists dispute global warming (Aug '08)
|Feb 11
|robertwebster
|243
|Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Chris M
|23
|Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party
|Jan '17
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|7
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC