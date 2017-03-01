PERFORMANCE: Stephanie Jordan Begins Residency at Jazz Live Hyatt as Featured Artist

Jazz Live at Hyatt every Friday and Saturday beginning on Friday, March 3, and Saturday, March 4, 2017 as they present Stephanie Jordan. Join Jazz Live at Hyatt every Friday and Saturday beginning on Friday, March 3, and Saturday, March 4, 2017 as they present as the featured performer for a year-long engagement at Hyatt Regency New Orleans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at All About Jazz.