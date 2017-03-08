P.E.I. Jazz and Blues Festival changes dates
The festival is aiming for strong growth in the shoulder season, looking to attract large numbers of visitors and Islanders to take in performances. "The positioning of the festival at the end of August created several challenges,'' said Jim Power, chairman of the jazz and blues committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|18 hr
|Garyhov
|159
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Thu
|Pieces of a man
|43
|'World's best Elvis' Chris Connor recreates Pre...
|Mar 2
|carolyn joynor
|1
|'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07)
|Feb 12
|Chris Princeton
|6
|Scientists dispute global warming (Aug '08)
|Feb 11
|robertwebster
|243
|Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Chris M
|23
|Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party
|Jan '17
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|7
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC