NSU Jazz Orchestra honored at Loyola Jazz Festival
Northwestern State University's Jazz Orchestra was rated as an Outstanding Band at the 2017 Loyola Jazz Festival held in New Orleans. The Jazz Orchestra, directed by Associate Professor of Music Galindo Rodriguez, received superior ratings in sound quality, technical accuracy, musicality and stage deportment.
