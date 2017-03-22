Nottingham Jazz Diary with Jeanie Barton for March 24 to 30
Stray's Tapas and Jazz in Newark have The Groove Merchants playing Steely Dan to Miles Davis on Saturday, March 25 from 3.30pm-5.30pm. Sixties Beatnik band SchmA rgan play at The Berliner on the High Rd, feet from the Chilwell Road tram stop near Beeston, from 8pm .
