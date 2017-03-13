New in the KUCI Jazz Library
Playing with supreme verve and grace, they make it seem so easy... So the problem with jazz, a music built on surprise and variation through improvisation, is that once artists master,I mean, really master the form, they lock in with precision to changes and structures that become pleasing and identifying... and then we say things like they make it seem so easy. Then we move on.
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Mar 10
|Garyhov
|159
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Mar 9
|Pieces of a man
|43
|'World's best Elvis' Chris Connor recreates Pre...
|Mar 2
|carolyn joynor
|1
|'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07)
|Feb 12
|Chris Princeton
|6
|Scientists dispute global warming (Aug '08)
|Feb '17
|robertwebster
|243
|Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Chris M
|23
|Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party
|Jan '17
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|7
