New in the KUCI Jazz and Classical Library
Goethe allegedly said,"Architecture is frozen music..." to which Quincy Jones responded, "If architecture is frozen music, then music must be liquid architecture." This set of songs for me is deeply synaesthetic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUCI-FM Irvine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Mar 3
|ShaBOO
|158
|'World's best Elvis' Chris Connor recreates Pre...
|Mar 2
|carolyn joynor
|1
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Mar 1
|John
|42
|'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07)
|Feb 12
|Chris Princeton
|6
|Scientists dispute global warming (Aug '08)
|Feb 11
|robertwebster
|243
|Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|Chris M
|23
|Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party
|Jan '17
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|7
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC